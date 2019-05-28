



Earlier this month, Blac Chyna and her hairdresser got into a heated altercation at Chyna’s San Fernando Valley home. The hairdresser filed a police report which listed Chyna as a suspect for assault with a deadly weapon. In Chyna’s defense, you can’t see her wielding any type of weapon on the above surveillance footage. Neither party has any real evidence to further their side of the story.

SOURCE: TMZ

Blac Chyna Says She Never Had A Knife During Hairdresser Fight was originally published on www.wiznation.com

Written By: A-Plus Posted 8 hours ago

