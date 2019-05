Eucyln “Pede” Prentice Jr., a 28-year-old horse jockey who has participated in races at Belterra Casino Resort, was killed early Monday morning (May 27) in Florence, KY when he struck the side of a TANK bus. Our prayers and condolences go to his family and friends.

