CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Meek Mill’s Lawyer Speaks On Plans To Sue Cosmopolitan Hotel: Report

0 reads
Leave a comment
Meek Mill

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Not many rappers have been able to survive the down years of public perception and comeback from it in the manner that Meek Mill has over the past couple of years. Over the weekend, however, his new smooth ride reportedly hit a snag, and now the rapper is planning on striking back. Check it out.

Via | HotNewHipHop

He also reportedly said he’s seeking “heavy monetary damages.”

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is in hot water following an incident involving Meek Mill. The rapper and his entourage arrived at the luxury hotel because they were planning to attend a DJ Mustardconcert, but they were denied entry by security. In video footage of the incident, security told Meek that because of a prior incident they had with him, he was banned from entry. Meek said that no such incident ever occurred and, if so, to provide the paperwork including a date and time. The man told him he could get that information to Meek later, but for now Meek had to vacate the premises or he would be arrested for trespassing.

READ MORE

Meek Mill’s Lawyer Speaks On Plans To Sue Cosmopolitan Hotel: Report was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close