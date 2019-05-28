Meek Mill’s Lawyer Speaks On Plans To Sue Cosmopolitan Hotel: Report

Not many rappers have been able to survive the down years of public perception and comeback from it in the manner that Meek Mill has over the past couple of years. Over the weekend, however, his new smooth ride reportedly hit a snag, and now the rapper is planning on striking back. Check it out.

He also reportedly said he’s seeking “heavy monetary damages.”

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is in hot water following an incident involving Meek Mill . The rapper and his entourage arrived at the luxury hotel because they were planning to attend a DJ Mustard concert, but they were denied entry by security. In video footage of the incident, security told Meek that because of a prior incident they had with him, he was banned from entry. Meek said that no such incident ever occurred and, if so, to provide the paperwork including a date and time. The man told him he could get that information to Meek later, but for now Meek had to vacate the premises or he would be arrested for trespassing. READ MORE

