In just a few hours you’ll hear the melodies of Gladys Knight tonight on the Summer Mini Concert Series ! This seven-time Grammy Award winner also known as the “Empress of Soul” is known for her many hits with her group Gladys Knight & The Pips and as a solo artist. Knight has worked with many of your favorite artist such as the late Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder and Patti LaBelle just to name a few. She and the Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. If you’d like to hear more from Gladys Knight tune in tonight at 7 pm!

Tonight we celebrate the birthday of Gladys Knight!

Here’s “I Don’t Want To Know”, enjoy!

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Summer Mini Concert Series: Gladys Knight was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: