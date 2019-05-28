Lamar Odom Reveals In Memoir That He Once Threatened To Kill Khloé Kardashian

We knew Lamar Odom‘s memoir Darkness To Light would be one hell of a read but GOODNESS is it packed with revelations and more about the former NBA star’s past. The book also delves into Odom’s time with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian, how he cheated on Taraji P. Henson, his struggles with sex and drug addiction and his infamous Las Vegas overdose in 2015.

The book is on stands now and Us Weekly has released excerpts of the book and they’re just as controversial as you’d expect. Here are a few of the highlights, or lowlights, depending on how you feel.

Lamar Once Threatened To Kill Khloé While He Was High

After retreating to his “man cave” to take cocaine and ecstasy, Odom says he began hallucinating, prompting Kardashian to call his friends for help. After they left their Los Angeles home, Odom was frustrated and upset. He “forcefully” grabbed the star and yelled at her, “What the f**k are you doing? You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll f**king kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!”

His Infidelity With Taraji P. Henson

Many know how Odom’s demons wrecked his marriage to Khloé but Lamar also revealed that those same demons wrecked his relationship with actress Taraji P. Henson. Despite how “connected” the two were in Odom’s eyes, he still messed up. “God gave me a layup and I blew it,” Odom explained. “I felt guilty, but I was craving immediate sex.”

Khloé Was By His Side When He Was Hospitalized Following His 2015 Overdose

Odom’s well-documented overdose at a Las Vegas bunny ranch had him hospitalized for days with ruptured kidneys, collapsed lungs and more. At one point, his heart stopped twice during his stint in the hospital but by his side through it all? Khloé. The pair were still technically married and Kardashian was more than aware that her athlete husband had cheated on her. But she showed him affection and care, even at his lowest point.

“I remember waking up and her showing me pictures of my mother,” Odom said of Khloé showing him a photo of his late mother, who died when he was 12. “I was surprised on how quick she was to show her devotion to me. Her love for me must have been unconditional. That’s the only thing [I think] that gave her the strength to still love me at that time.”

Odom’s book is out now.

