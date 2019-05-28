CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Nude Photos of Iggy Azalea Leaked, Rapper Vows to Press Charges

0 reads
Leave a comment
Vevo Presents First-Ever Vevo CERTIFIED SuperFanFest Live Concert Event

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Iggy Azalea has deactivated all social media after nude photos of the rapper were leaked.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The photos were outtakes from her 2016 GQ Australia cover shoot. She was told no fully topless photos of her would make the final cut.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the photographer at that shoot confirmed his photos were stolen from him and published without his permission. He also said  there’s an investigation underway, promising the culprit will be prosecuted.

Iggy has also said she plans on pressing charges.

https://twitter.com/Pop_Alarms/status/1133137211560382466

Source: TMZ

See Also: Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [Video]

See Also: Meet Iggy Azaela’s Alleged Sex Tape Partner! [PHOTOS]

Nude Photos of Iggy Azalea Leaked, Rapper Vows to Press Charges was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close