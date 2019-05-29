CLOSE
A Cincinnati Police Officer Will Compete On ‘American Ninja Warrior’

Ohio Stand Up!!

A Cincinnati police officer will make his debut on “American Ninja Warrior.” Sgt. Nate Asbury was selected to compete on the hit NBC show! The show filmed in Cincinnati Friday and Saturday night!

Asbury will run the course, which is set up along Cincinnati’s Second Street, Friday night. If he finishes the course with a good time, Asbury could again take on the course Saturday.

“I think it gives me a hometown advantage,” Asbury said. “I’m proud to represent the city of Cincinnati. I love this place and it’s amazing to compete here with people around the world.”

Asbury will be competing alongside a slew of well-known ninjas.

Fans of the series will recognize some big-time names — Jesse Labreck, Ethan Swanson, Brandon Mears and Dan Polizzi to name a few. Ohio’s own Michelle Warnky will be there, and the self-dubbed “Nati Ninja” James Wilson will compete.

Cincinnati’s own Drew Lachey of boy band 98 Degrees will also be taking on the course.

The action-packed series follows competitors as they tackle a series of challenging obstacle courses. Cincinnati is one of six cities across the nation chosen for the show’s filming.

Cincinnati is a qualifying round. The top competitors from each city move onto the national finals round in Las Vegas, where they compete for $1 million.

Source: NBC4i 

A Cincinnati Police Officer Will Compete On ‘American Ninja Warrior’ was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

