Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

15-Year-Old Honor Student Killed Steps From His School In DC [Video]

0 reads
Leave a comment

The Southeast Washington D.C. community is mourning the loss of a star student and athlete after he was shot and killed a block away from his school.

Maurice Scott was reportedly walking to the store when a gunman got out of the passenger’s side of a car and opened fire. According to DC Police a total of four people were shot. The three other females who were shot were all relatives, including a mother and her 9-year-old daughter. They were shot in the legs and feet and are expected to survive. Scott, 15, was the only one who did not survive the shooting.

Council member Trayon White heard the shots ring out and tells WUSA9 that he ran to the scene.

“It was a horrifying scene, clothes on the ground, people screaming,” White said.

According to reports, in the past nine months, 18 children have been shot in DC’s Ward 8.

White is fed up with the violence, as 7 other people were shot Monday.

Police are still looking for the shooter who they say was in a light colored, four door sedan. They are also reviewing security camera footage from nearby stores.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

29 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Continue reading Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

15-Year-Old Honor Student Killed Steps From His School In DC [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close