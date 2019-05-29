A transgender woman has become the first transgender person in the world to receive a vagina reconstruction. The procedure was done using the skin of tilapia. It involved making an incision where the vagina should be and then inserting the tilapia skin to create the vaginal tract. Medicine is amazing isn’t it?!

Jazzy Report: This Transgender Woman Is Making History

Posted 16 hours ago

