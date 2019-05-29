Guy Stevens from Newhaven, East Sussex in England is a real Eazy-E fan and thought that it would be a great idea for the seaside bench to be dedicated to the late Eazy-E.

Over $2,000 came in and the memorial bench only cost about $1,500.

Eazy-E passed away back in 1995 of Aids and the remaining money that was raised went to charities for HIV

The bench dedication says, “Rest In Peace Eric “Eazy-E” Wright 1964-1995.”

Stevens is now thinking about getting benches made in dedication to Tupac and Biggie but no word yet.

Source: bbc.com

Eazy-E Honored By Seaside Bench was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Kenny Kixx Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 100.3: