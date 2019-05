The listening party will take place on June 6th.

Jay-Z and Tidal are hosting an epic listening party in Los Angeles for Prince’s Originals album.

The album features unreleased tracks from Prince’s vault.

You’ll be able to purchase your own copy on June 21st.

Source: rollingstone.com

Tidal Hosting Release Events for Prince’s “Originals” Album was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Kenny Kixx Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 100.3: