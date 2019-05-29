CLOSE
10 Walk Out On $530 Bill At Detroit Japanese Steakhouse

A group of 10 adults racked up a $530 bill at a Detroit Japanese steakhouse and then left without paying their bill; which they had asked to be split five ways.

The restaurant’s manager doesn’t believe this was an accident,”they know they didn’t pay,” Yukio Oki told Fox2.

Oki runs the Sagano Japanese Steak House & Bistro, and said the party came in around 8 p.m. and included three small kids and a baby. Despite the connotation of a “Dine and Dash,” the video surveillance is anything but.

The group is casual about their exit, hanging around their seats as they begin to leave. The waitress however never had a chance to deliver those bills though as the group had already walked out.

Police aren’t just leaning on intuition in their suspicion that the group never intended to pay. They didn’t make a reservation or call in – so police have little information to go off of. On Saturday, Oki contacted Fox 2 to say that a friend of 10 people seen leaving without paying, took care of the group’s bill.

10 Walk Out On $530 Bill At Detroit Japanese Steakhouse was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

