OHIO: Weatherman Goes Off On Bachelorette Fans!

ABC's 'The Bachelorette' - Season 13

Source: Paul Hebert / Getty

A Dayton, Ohio weatherman lost his cool when he was trying to give a report on some inclement weather passing through Ohio that spawned off several tornados. Some viewers weren’t happy having their program interrupted, especially fans of “The Bachelorette” in Dayton, Ohio. Check out the weatherman’s reaction as he vented on the air.

 

 

According to Mashable.com, Fox 45 meteorologist Jamie Simpson noticed the uproar on social media and after receiving direct backlash for his weather reporting, he vented on the air.

He said, “We have viewers complaining already. No, we’re not going back to the show, folks! This is a dangerous situation! I’m sick and tired of people complaining about this! … I’m done with you people. I really am.” He backs down at the end, and apologizes, but also explains that it frustrates him how people don’t seem to care about the safety of others.

I really can’t blame the guy.

