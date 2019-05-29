Master P Talks Going Back To The Hood After Nipsey’s Death and I Got The Hook Up 2

Entertainment
| 05.29.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Hip hop mogul and legend Master P. stopped by and was completely unfiltered. Master P talked about his newest project “I got The Hook Up 2.” The star studded sequel to the original stars some of the most high profile social media stars including his son Romeo Miller.  Master P says his new movie is funny and has a theme around gentrification. He also discussed Nipsey Hussle being apart of the sound track of the movie.

Master P. is a notable business man and made it out on his poor upbringing to create a label, becoming an artist, play in the NBA, and create multiple business ventures with his family. Leah asked him about returning to the hood after the death of Nipsey Hussle. He explains where he stand with his stance on with returning to the hood once gaining a certain level of success. If you want to see the full interview, watch video above.

Master P Talks Going Back To The Hood After Nipsey’s Death and I Got The Hook Up 2 was originally published on www.kysdc.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close