Riverbend’s summer music season is underway, which means the infamous traffic jams leaving Riverbend have begun as well. This year, police are encouraging music lovers to talk alternate routes off 275, especially with all the construction taking place on the interstate.

Here’s How You Can Avoid Traffic At Riverbend This Year was originally published on www.wiznation.com

Written By: A-Plus Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 100.3: