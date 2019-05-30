WILLOW SMITH OFFERED TO DO ADULT FILM

Willow Smith has caught the attention of the adult film industry!! They reached out to her following her discussion on Red Table Talk with her mother and grandmother, in which she defended porn.

According to The Blast, Bree Mills, an adult filmmaker and Chief Creative Officer of Adult Time (it bills itself as the Netflix of porn) offered her an opportunity to direct an adult film herself. No word on if the 19 yr old will take the company up on their offer.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 5 hours ago

