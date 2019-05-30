CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Nick Cannon is Still Making Dr. Sebi Documentary Despite Rumors

0 reads
Leave a comment
Dick Gregory's Celebration Of Life

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

Rumors are circulating the internet that Nick Cannon has pulled out of completing the documentary on holistic healer, Dr. Sebi,  because he was receiving death threats and fearing that he would have the same fate as late rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle. Cannon quickly put those rumors to rest and assured fans that this doc is happening. Cannon posted this message to his social media:

Cannon posted the pic to his IG with the caption reading, “Oh “They” wish this was the truth!! Who made this dumb sh*t?! LOL #Fearless.

Cannon stepped up to complete the doc after Hussle was fatally shot back in March of this year.

We can’t wait to watch! Go Nick!

 

 

Nick Cannon is Still Making Dr. Sebi Documentary Despite Rumors was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close