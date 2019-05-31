Register to Win a Trip to Miami to See Robin Thicke!

0 reads Leave a comment
How would you like a sexy weekend getaway to Miami? RNB Cincy has your chance to join Robin Thicke in Miami and see him perform at a private show! You’ll get the VIP treatment and hear some of his new music and of course some of Robin Thicke’s classics!
All you have to do is register below for your chance to win exclusively from 100.3 RNB Cincy!
The Latest:
