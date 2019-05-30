“He Was 16 Years Of My Life”: Tanisha Foster, Mom Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter, On Their Relationship And Being “Good” With Lauren London

There has been a lot said and implied about Tanisha Foster ever since rapper Nipsey Hussle passed away. She is the mother of his 10-year-old daughter Emani Asghedom, and she’s currently fighting with the rapper’s sister, Samantha, for custody of the child. Emani has been living with Samantha, and according to TMZ, during a recent court appearance, Tanisha broke down in tears because she claimed she hadn’t seen her daughter in months. Nipsey’s family is reportedly trying to organize visitation for mother and daughter.

The family believes Samantha can provide Emani with the most stable living situation and claim Tanisha has a substance abuse issue that they want to help her deal with. The custody case continues in July, when both sides meet for their next court date.

Until then though, Tanisha is speaking out. She took to Instagram Live on Tuesday to clear up some misconceptions. She also wanted to thank people for their support, saying, “Thank you, I’m going to stay strong. I have to stay strong because I have babies.”

As far as what people think of her lifestyle based on what they see on social media, including when it comes to her social media names, which reference Nipsey, she’s going to keep doing what she wants to do.

“I’m going to live my life,” she said. “It was 16 years. He was 16 years of my life. Do anybody know that?”

“I don’t prove nothing to nobody,” she added. “I don’t have to.”

With that in mind, she said she doesn’t worry about or deal with the “disrespectful sh-t” people say online because when Nipsey was alive, he showed her nothing but love.

“My child’s father didn’t disrespect me,” she said. “I talked to him 30 minutes before he died. How about those apples? Do y’all know that?”

“I don’t feed into negativity, baby. I don’t pay ’em no mind,” she added. “I don’t give a damn about these people. They give a damn about me, though. So all the haters can eat my sh-t, but the people who love me, I love y’all.”

She also wanted to make it clear that despite what she may have said or done in the past in reference to Lauren London (there were some past regrettable tweets and “likes” of negative comments about the actress), they have no issues.

“I don’t have a problem with Lauren. She don’t have a problem with me,” she said. “We good.”

Last time Tanisha spoke out about Nipsey on social media, she found herself heavily criticized by people who felt that since she was his ex, her public condolences were inappropriate and disrespectful to Lauren. Still, she’s always stood by the positive relationship they had and the sentiments she shared.

