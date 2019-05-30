Lincoln Ware Rewind: Morris Williams Reveals Where the hidden Treasure of Money is for African Americans

| 05.30.19
Throughout the last couple of weeks, listeners may have heard some conversations about the mystery of missing or hidden money mentioned.

During the show on Wednesday, a caller mentioned a man by the name Morris Williams who has insight about a hidden treasure for African Americans. Billions of dollars in loans and grants through local and national banks that are available to the African American community. Many are unaware of these benefits, or they have to wrong information about the matter.

Lincoln Ware sent out a bat signal out for Morris Williams, and he showed up today to share his insight and information on The National Community Reinvestment Coalition and other financial information that many have been curious about for some time.

