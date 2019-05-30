Entertainment
A volleyball referee burst into happy tears when a group 10 teams and their families surprised him with a car and $2,000 in gift card donations.

Lemuel Buster, has been refereeing in Paulding County, Georgia with the recreation department since it opened last year. He walked out of the gym after a game earlier this month and was met with a crowd of cheering community members. The 76-year-old Veteran’s car broke down and since then he had been renting one to make sure he’d never miss a game.

“You guys are very important to me,” Buster can be heard saying in a video after accepting the generous gift. “Thank you.”

“He’s a good man,” said Leslie Ashworth, a mom of two whose 13-year-old plays on a team reffed by Buster. “He cares about the girls. He asks my daughter, ‘Hey, did your serve get better?’ He pays attention and actually enjoys it.”

Ashworth told GMA that upon finding out Buster’s car died she and other community members began collecting donations. One of the fathers who owns a used car lot donated a Chyrysler Sebring convertible to be gifted to Buster. Minor fixes were made to the vehicle so Buster wouldn’t have anything to worry about.

“We wanted to make sure he was taken care of,” Ashworth said.

“The whole experience,” Buster told GMA, “is a blessing, and I am very thankful and humble.”

The very first place Buster went in his new car was to church.

Community Gifts 76-Year-Old Volleyball Referee A Car After His Broke Down [Video] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

