Rally’s/Checkers Says Their Payment System Has Been Breached

Rally’s and Checkers restaurants reported Wednesday that it had discovered malware in its payment system, raising security concerns for customers at dozens of their restaurants in 20 states.

According to a press release, the chain discovered the software on its point-of-sale system, leaving customers’ credit card information vulnerable. The chain reports that customers’ “cardholder name, payment card number, card verification code and expiration dates,” may have been lifted.

The restaurant chain is encouraging customers to monitor their credit card accounts of suspicious activity. They also are encouraging customers to order a credit report if they feel they were effected by the breach.

See the full list of affected restaurants below.

Georgia

Checkers 3184

3474 Victory Dr.

Columbus, GA 31903

Exposure Dates: 03/26/18 – 04/05/19

Checkers 3723

1100 S. Peterson Ave.

Douglas, GA 31533

Exposure Dates: 03/28/18 – 05/11/18

Checkers 3135

721 W. Taylor St.

Griffin, GA 30223

Exposure Dates: 03/29/18 – 04/01/19

Checkers 3299

6000 Memorial Dr.

Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Exposure Dates: 03/29/18 – 04/28/18

Checkers 3549

6435 Bells Ferry Rd.

Woodstock, GA 30189

Exposure Dates: 10/10/18 – 04/07/19

Checkers 3079

4948 Jonesboro Rd.

Forest Park, GA 30298

Exposure Dates: 10/11/18 – 04/05/19

Checkers 3080

2854 Candler Rd.

Decatur, GA 30034

Exposure Dates: 10/11/18 – 04/11/19

Checkers 3477

2148 Lawrenceville Hwy.

Decatur, GA 30033

Exposure Dates: 10/11/18 – 12/02/18

Checkers 1134

1947 Scenic Hwy. N.

Snellville, GA 30078

Exposure Dates: 10/11/18 – 04/29/19

Checkers 3548

1400 Hudson Bridge Rd.

Stockbridge, GA 30281

Exposure Dates: 10/12/18 – 04/07/19

Checkers 1135

2336 Pleasant Hill Rd.

Duluth, GA 30096

Exposure Dates: 10/12/18 – 04/05/19

Checkers 3223

5801 Buford Hwy.

Doraville, GA 30340

Exposure Dates: 10/13/18 – 04/06/19

Checkers 5707

112 S. Virginia Ave.

Tifton, GA 31794

Exposure Dates: 10/13/18 – 10/29/18

Checkers 3467

1860 N. Columbia St.

Milledgeville, GA 31061

Exposure Dates: 10/13/18 – 04/07/19

Checkers 3212

2453 Wynnton Rd.

Columbus, GA 31906

Exposure Dates: 10/13/18 – 04/06/19

Checkers 3061

9500 Hwy. 92

Woodstock, GA 30188

Exposure Dates: 10/14/18 – 04/05/19

Checkers 3251

2594 Bouldercrest Rd.

Atlanta, GA 30316

Exposure Dates: 10/27/18 – 02/27/19

Indiana

Rally’s 7215 (Closed)

3605 Kentucky Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46221

Exposure Dates: 10/19/18 – 02/07/19

Michigan

Rally’s 4208

1095 N. Wisner St.

Jackson, MI 49202

Exposure Dates: 07/19/17 – 10/23/18

North Carolina

Checkers 5677

643 N. Marine Blvd.

Jacksonville, NC 28540

Exposure Dates: 04/01/18 – 01/23/19

Checkers 5263

703 S.E. Greenville Blvd.

Greenville, NC 27858

Exposure Dates: 07/01/18 – 02/07/19

Ohio

Rally’s 9279

10946 Hamilton Ave.

Cincinnati, OH 45231

Exposure Dates: 04/04/18 – 04/01/19

Rally’s 9056

2115 N. Verity Pkwy.

Middletown, OH 45042

Exposure Dates: 10/12/18 – 04/10/19

Rally’s 9019

1796 S. Erie Blvd.

Hamilton, OH 45011

Exposure Dates: 10/13/18 – 04/08/19

Rally’s 9136

4115 Glenway Ave. #1

Cincinnati, OH 45205

Exposure Dates: 10/13/18 – 04/07/19

Pennsylvania

Checkers 3363

1428 Chester Pike

Sharon Hill, PA 19079

Exposure Dates: 08/21/18 – 09/26/18

Checkers 5334

7115 Stenton Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19138

Exposure Dates: 10/12/18 – 04/06/19

Checkers 5335

5726-46 Baltimore Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19143

Exposure Dates: 10/12/18 – 04/06/19

Checkers 5487

232-50 W. Lehigh Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19133

Exposure Dates: 10/12/18 – 04/05/19

Checkers 3421

9173 Roosevelt Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19114

Exposure Dates: 10/13/18 – 04/06/19

Checkers 5644

3709-25 N. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19140

Exposure Dates: 10/13/18 – 04/05/19

Checkers 5398

4813-23 Lancaster Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19131

Exposure Dates: 10/14/18 – 01/07/19

Checkers 5482

5427 Oxford Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19124

Exposure Dates: 10/14/18 – 03/31/19

Checkers 5629

1208 N. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19121

Exposure Dates: 10/14/18 – 01/07/19

Virginia

Checkers 3481

826 Berryville Ave.

Winchester, VA 22602

Exposure Dates: 03/25/18 – 04/18/19

