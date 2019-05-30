Rally’s/Checkers Says Their Payment System Has Been Breached

Rally’s and Checkers restaurants reported Wednesday that it had discovered malware in its payment system, raising security concerns for customers at dozens of their restaurants in 20 states.
According to a press release, the chain discovered the software on its point-of-sale system, leaving customers’ credit card information vulnerable. The chain reports that customers’ “cardholder name, payment card number, card verification code and expiration dates,” may have been lifted.
The restaurant chain is encouraging customers to monitor their credit card accounts of suspicious activity. They also are encouraging customers to order a credit report if they feel they were effected by the breach.
See the full list of affected restaurants below.
Georgia
Checkers 3184
3474 Victory Dr.
Columbus, GA 31903
Exposure Dates: 03/26/18 – 04/05/19
Checkers 3723
1100 S. Peterson Ave.
Douglas, GA 31533
Exposure Dates: 03/28/18 – 05/11/18
Checkers 3135
721 W. Taylor St.
Griffin, GA 30223
Exposure Dates: 03/29/18 – 04/01/19
Checkers 3299
6000 Memorial Dr.
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Exposure Dates: 03/29/18 – 04/28/18
Checkers 3549
6435 Bells Ferry Rd.
Woodstock, GA 30189
Exposure Dates: 10/10/18 – 04/07/19
Checkers 3079
4948 Jonesboro Rd.
Forest Park, GA 30298
Exposure Dates: 10/11/18 – 04/05/19
Checkers 3080
2854 Candler Rd.
Decatur, GA 30034
Exposure Dates: 10/11/18 – 04/11/19
Checkers 3477
2148 Lawrenceville Hwy.
Decatur, GA 30033
Exposure Dates: 10/11/18 – 12/02/18
Checkers 1134
1947 Scenic Hwy. N.
Snellville, GA 30078
Exposure Dates: 10/11/18 – 04/29/19
Checkers 3548
1400 Hudson Bridge Rd.
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Exposure Dates: 10/12/18 – 04/07/19
Checkers 1135
2336 Pleasant Hill Rd.
Duluth, GA 30096
Exposure Dates: 10/12/18 – 04/05/19
Checkers 3223
5801 Buford Hwy.
Doraville, GA 30340
Exposure Dates: 10/13/18 – 04/06/19
Checkers 5707
112 S. Virginia Ave.
Tifton, GA 31794
Exposure Dates: 10/13/18 – 10/29/18
Checkers 3467
1860 N. Columbia St.
Milledgeville, GA 31061
Exposure Dates: 10/13/18 – 04/07/19
Checkers 3212
2453 Wynnton Rd.
Columbus, GA 31906
Exposure Dates: 10/13/18 – 04/06/19
Checkers 3061
9500 Hwy. 92
Woodstock, GA 30188
Exposure Dates: 10/14/18 – 04/05/19
Checkers 3251
2594 Bouldercrest Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30316
Exposure Dates: 10/27/18 – 02/27/19
Indiana
Rally’s 7215 (Closed)
3605 Kentucky Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Exposure Dates: 10/19/18 – 02/07/19
Michigan
Rally’s 4208
1095 N. Wisner St.
Jackson, MI 49202
Exposure Dates: 07/19/17 – 10/23/18
North Carolina
Checkers 5677
643 N. Marine Blvd.
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Exposure Dates: 04/01/18 – 01/23/19
Checkers 5263
703 S.E. Greenville Blvd.
Greenville, NC 27858
Exposure Dates: 07/01/18 – 02/07/19
Ohio
Rally’s 9279
10946 Hamilton Ave.
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Exposure Dates: 04/04/18 – 04/01/19
Rally’s 9056
2115 N. Verity Pkwy.
Middletown, OH 45042
Exposure Dates: 10/12/18 – 04/10/19
Rally’s 9019
1796 S. Erie Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45011
Exposure Dates: 10/13/18 – 04/08/19
Rally’s 9136
4115 Glenway Ave. #1
Cincinnati, OH 45205
Exposure Dates: 10/13/18 – 04/07/19
Pennsylvania
Checkers 3363
1428 Chester Pike
Sharon Hill, PA 19079
Exposure Dates: 08/21/18 – 09/26/18
Checkers 5334
7115 Stenton Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19138
Exposure Dates: 10/12/18 – 04/06/19
Checkers 5335
5726-46 Baltimore Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Exposure Dates: 10/12/18 – 04/06/19
Checkers 5487
232-50 W. Lehigh Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19133
Exposure Dates: 10/12/18 – 04/05/19
Checkers 3421
9173 Roosevelt Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Exposure Dates: 10/13/18 – 04/06/19
Checkers 5644
3709-25 N. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Exposure Dates: 10/13/18 – 04/05/19
Checkers 5398
4813-23 Lancaster Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Exposure Dates: 10/14/18 – 01/07/19
Checkers 5482
5427 Oxford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Exposure Dates: 10/14/18 – 03/31/19
Checkers 5629
1208 N. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Exposure Dates: 10/14/18 – 01/07/19
Virginia
Checkers 3481
826 Berryville Ave.
Winchester, VA 22602
Exposure Dates: 03/25/18 – 04/18/19
To see more of the restaurants affected, click here: News5Cleveland.com
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of maksicfoto and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Towfiqu Photography and Getty Images
Rally’s/Checkers Says Their Payment System Has Been Breached was originally published on wzakcleveland.com