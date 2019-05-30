CLOSE
New Laws Could Outlaw Racially Motivated 911 Calls

White woman Oakland BBQ crying

Source: YouTube screen shot / YouTube screen shot

It’s been a long time, a long time coming, but I know a change gonna come, oh yes it will!! ♫  So say good bye to BBQ Betty, Permit Patty, Corner Store Caroline and all those other hatin Mrs. Kravitz’s !!  Or if they choose to stick around they may find themselves on the other side of the law.

The hashtag #LivingWhileBlack went viral on social media in the last two years as videos proliferated of incidents around the nation in which white people called police on black people going about their everyday activities.  A proposed ordinance would make it a “criminal misdemeanor to racially profile people of color for participating in their lives” and subject people behind those 911 calls to a $500 fine. [read more]

New Laws Could Outlaw Racially Motivated 911 Calls was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

