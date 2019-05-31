CLOSE
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A New Network Home

Star is officially a wrap.

After weeks of attempts to land a new home for the recently canceled Fox musical drama, Lee Daniels shared the news that those talks have proved unsuccessful.

Various outlets reported that BET, OWN and Amazon had been approached for interest to pick up the show for its fourth season. The Empire spinoff had the highest ratings of canceled series for this TV season.

The Queen Latifah led show followed three talented singers (Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny & Brittany O’Grady) looking for to make a career for themselves in the cutthroat music industry.

The series also starred Miss Lawrence, Luke James, Lance Gross, Brandy, Quincy Brown and Evan Ross along with plenty of high-profile guest stars including Lenny Kravitz, Naomi Campbell, Paris Jackson, Patti Labelle, Gladys Knight, Monica Brown, Quavo, Missy Elliott, Teyana Taylor.

Most fans were left wondering what happened after the events of season 3, where the fate of multiple characters hung in the balance following a lavish wedding.

‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A New Network Home was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

