CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Cosmopolitan Hotel To Offer “Significant Apology” To Meek Mill

0 reads
Leave a comment
Meek Mill

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Less than a week after Meek Mill accused the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas of discrimination, the hotel is set to publicly apologize to Meek for threatening him with arrest.

Per TMZ, the Cosmo will issue a “significant public apology” that will express regret and accept fault when Meek was told to leave the hotel.

So now there will be no lawsuit by Meek and everyone is putting the incident behind them.

Joe Tacopina, Meek’s attorney, told TMZ earlier this week that the Dreamchasers rapper was seeking “heavy monetary damages” from the hotel for “lying and humiliating” him. “I’m going to take this place down because of what they did,” Tacopina said.

On Saturday, Meek and his friends were going to see DJ Mustard perform at the hotel’s Marquee Nightclub. Upon their arrival, security stopped them and ordered them to leave. They were also threatened with arrest for trespassing if they stepped out of their vehicle and onto hotel grounds.

The hotel maintained that it doesn’t discriminate and would not allow Meek and his crew inside because the club was at capacity, something hotel staff and representatives claim they told Meek before he left to attend the party. Initially, the hotel said they denied him access because he was involved in a previous altercation.

RELATED: Swae Lee Co-Signs Meek Mill’s Cosmopolitan Hotel Beef

RELATED: Philly D.A. Wants Meek Mill To Have A New Trial, In Front Of A New Judge

Cosmopolitan Hotel To Offer “Significant Apology” To Meek Mill was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close