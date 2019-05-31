CLOSE
Man Who Set Himself On Fire At White House Has Died

Bethesda, Maryland  authorities had issued a missing person’s alert for 33 year old Arnav Gupta, saying they were concerned for his “physical and emotional welfare.”  And it seems that their concerns were valid because Gupta found himself at a park near the White House where he proceeded to set himself on fire.  While Gupta was totally engulfed in flames when secret service extinguished the fire and got him to a hospital.  The whole thing was caught on video.

It is now being reported that Arnav Gupta has died as a result of injuries he suffered from the fire.

It is still unclear as to what his motives for setting himself on fire at the White House was.

