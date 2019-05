We all hate when somebody says our name wrong but Rihanna has been allowing this for years.

In a recent interview, she pronounced her name as Ree-Ana instead of Ree-Ah-Na.

We’ve been announcing her name wrong the entire time!

Many people were upset on social media by the recent discovery.

Source: iheart.com

Written By: Kenny Kixx Posted 4 hours ago

