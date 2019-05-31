Baby Archie Making His First Appearance in America

Meghan Markle and Baby Archie Are Coming to America sometime this summer. Looks like Meghan will be headed to Big Apple to hang out with her mom and friends.

The Royal Couple aren’t stopping with New York it seems that they have already made plans to head to South Africa later this year as well.

Markle’s next appearance is set for June 8th at Trooping the Colour!

Source: instyle.com

Written By: Kenny Kixx Posted 4 hours ago

