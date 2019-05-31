Jay-Z Hosting Listening Party For New Prince Album

Rapper Jay-Z is hosting a listening party for Prince’s upcoming posthumous album. The record is titled Originals, and it includes 14 unreleased Prince tracks. It will be released exclusively on Jay-Z’s Tidal music service on June 7th, and on all other platforms on the 21st. The rapper is throwing a listening party for Tidal subscribers in Los Angeles on the 6th. If you ever wondered about the songs Prince wrote for other artists like, Sheila E., The Time, The Bangles, Vanity/Apollonia 6 and Sinead O’Connor sound like from his voice? This is the album to get to add to your Prince collection for sure.

Prince would’ve been 61 on June 7th.

