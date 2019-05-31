Colorado is once again taking the lead and showing the rest of the country how things should be done. They’ve cut insulin costs and passed a law stating that diabetic people shouldn’t spend over $100 per month on insulin. This is such a big deal because insulin prices have been on the rise lately and becoming inaccessible to people who literally need it to survive.

Jazzy Report: Colorado Cuts Insulin Costs

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

