LISTEN: Cardi B Drops New Single ‘Press’

Cardi B fans rejoice! The raptress has just dropped a new single at midnight that has the internet buzzing. She reposted a fan page that announced the song became her fastest-growing song as it reached the Top 100 of U.S. iTunes in 50 minutes. Check out her new single “Press” below:

*****EXPLICIT LANGUAGE*****

According to TheJasmineBrand, the official audio also has more than 1 million views on YouTube.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 9 hours ago

