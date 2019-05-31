CLOSE
Lamar Odom Sympathizes with Tristan Thompson?

Lamar Odom has his opinion on Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s love affair and it’s not what you think. Odom actually sympathizes with fellow NBA baller Tristan Thompson.

Odom tells Us Weekly that he actually has some sympathy for Thompson. He says no one is prepared for “Kardashian level” fame. “I don’t know where [Tristan’s] from, but that’s a hard lane to step in if you’re not really prepared for that,” Odom, 39, told Us. “I’m not sure if anybody can really prepare for that if they’re not sat down and told how it’s going to be, like all eyes on you. … You can’t even understand.”

Thompson first made headlines for reportedly cheating on Kardashian days before she gave birth to their daughter, then again recently for allegedly stepping out with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Odom continued: “It’s too bad he had to hurt my lady like that, that woman like that, it’s too bad.”

 

