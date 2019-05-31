Rumors are flying that another LHH couple has bitten the dust and called it quits! New parents Lyrica Anderson and her producer husband A1 have reportedly parted ways.

According to theJasmineBRAND, Lyrica has already moved out of the home. The couple allegedly split over A1’s infidelity. The details are scarce but it’s rumored that he had an inappropriate relationship with Summer Bunni, who will appear on the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. The couple has yet to not confirm their relationship status, but they’ve unfollowed each other on Instagram and have removed photos.

They married in 2017 and welcomed a baby boy, Ocean Zion Bentley, in November.

What LHH:Hollywood Couple Broke Up?? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 11 hours ago

Also On 100.3: