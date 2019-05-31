CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

What LHH:Hollywood Couple Broke Up??

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lyrica Anderson at 92Q

Source: Aliya Faust / Radio One

Rumors are flying that another LHH couple has bitten the dust and called it quits! New parents Lyrica Anderson and her producer husband A1 have reportedly parted ways.

A-1 Lyrica

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / FayesVision/WENN.com

According to theJasmineBRAND, Lyrica has already moved out of the home. The couple allegedly split over A1’s infidelity. The details are scarce but it’s rumored that he had an inappropriate relationship with Summer Bunni, who will appear on the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. The couple has yet to not confirm their relationship status, but they’ve unfollowed each other on Instagram and have removed photos.

They married in 2017 and welcomed a baby boy, Ocean Zion Bentley, in November.

What LHH:Hollywood Couple Broke Up?? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close