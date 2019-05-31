Be Clear: Meghan Markle Has No Time For Y’all President

The Duchess of Sussex has no time for y’all President during his upcoming London trip.

According to CBS News, while Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, plan to meet the Royal Family in June, Meghan Markle has decided not to attend any of the festivities.

The Royal Family recently announced the details of the trip in a press statement.

“The President of the United States, President Donald Trump, accompanied by Mrs. Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a state visit to the United Kingdom,” it reads.

Apparently, the visit will last for three days and will include one event which will consist of a private palace lunch and tea with Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and the Trumps, CBS noted.

Once again, Markle cannot and will not be bothered. Granted, she recently gave birth and probably would rather spend time with baby Archie, but she’s also no Trump fan.

In a 2016 interview with Comedy Central’s Larry Wilmore, the former Suits actress called then-presidential candidate Trump “divisive.”

“Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right? I think it was in 2012, the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points; that is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it…Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting,” she said.

Listen…we don’t blame her. Girl, stay at home with your baby and live your best life.

RELATED NEWS:

Meghan Markle Gives Birth To Baby Boy!

Next Time, Trump’s Attorney General Should Play The Lotto Instead Of Kamala Harris

This Former Black Trump Staffer Is Suing The President For Trying To Kiss Her Without Her Consent

#BabySussex: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Debut Baby Archie 10 photos Launch gallery #BabySussex: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Debut Baby Archie 1. Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading #BabySussex: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Debut Baby Archie #BabySussex: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Debut Baby Archie [caption id="attachment_3027133" align="alignleft" width="894"] Source: WPA Pool / Getty[/caption] UPDATE: Hours after Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry debuted their baby boy to the world, they finally announced his name. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. According to CBS News, the announcement came with a black and white photo showing Queen Elizabeth II meeting her new grandson, along with her husband Prince Philip, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. https://www.instagram.com/p/BxNPb_9B0fn/?utm_source=ig_embed So will Archie ever become King? Not for a while, given that Archie is 7th in line to the British throne, CBS noted. So what do you think of the name Archie? Meeting The Royal Baby Two days after the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy, her and Prince Harry debuted their bundle of joy to the world. During the photo-op at Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning, Meghan said that being a mother is "magic" and that her son has "just been a dream," adding, "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." With his son in his arms, Harry beamed, saying, "We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up." Apparently, Meghan and Harry are still figuring out which parent he looks like. "His looks are changing every single day, so who knows," Harry said. Adding, "Parenting is amazing. It's only been, what, two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy, and to be able to spend some special time with him as he slowly starts to grow up." "He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well," the bearded prince also quipped. https://twitter.com/TwitterMoments/status/1126095706463379456 It's still unknown what the baby's name is, but on Monday during a brief press conference, Harry said that he and Meghan are still "thinking" about names. He also shared just how excited he is to become a father and how proud he is of Meghan. “This little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon,” adding, “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, and we’re both absolutely thrilled.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BxH8QZiAlLU/?utm_source=ig_embed Baby Sussex will be the first biracial heritage to the House of Windsor. As we previously reported, Meghan gave birth on May 6 at 5:26am, a week after her apparent due date. Baby Sussex clocked in at 7lbs. 3oz. Once again, congrats Meghan and Harry on their beautiful bundle of joy! Take a look at the couple and their little boy, looking more in love with one another than ever.

Be Clear: Meghan Markle Has No Time For Y’all President was originally published on hellobeautiful.com