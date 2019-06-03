CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Black Music Month: Afrobeats Bangers

6 reads
Leave a comment
BBC Radio 1Xtra Live

Source: WENN.com / WENN

The world is marching to the rhythm of West Africa. Afrobeats have gone global and artists are clamoring to capitalize off of the infectious sound.

Afrobeats, not to be confused with Afrobeat, created by Fela Kuti, gets its upbeat and energetic melodies from a hybrid of West African music and American jazz and funk.

Wizkid, Davido and Tiwa Savage are just a few of the artists who have helped take Afrobeats abroad, introducing it to the world at large. Its popularity has prompted Sony Music and Universal Music Group to open offices in Lagos, Nigeria to help develop the talent behind the music.

With backing like that, Afrobeats has a bright future! For Black Music Month, we put together a playlist that’s sure to get you moving no matter where you are in the world.

Black Music Month: Afrobeats Bangers was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close