Lawmakers in Texas have approved a bill that makes it legal for unlicensed gun owners to carry a handgun in public after a natural disaster. For example if a hurricane hits they can carry their handguns with them 48 hours after a mandatory evacuation order. The new law goes into effect September 1, 2019. D.L. suspects the law was designed to allow homeowners to shoot looters.

Jazzy Report: Guns After Disaster was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

