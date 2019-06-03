Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Ma’

‘Ma’ is a thriller starring Octavia Spencer and it was highly anticipated. In the film, white kids befriend Spencer’s character “Ma” and they think they’re living the life! They used her home as a party house where they could be free and unsupervised. But, just as they think life can’t get much better…it gets worse and it turns out their new middle aged friend is crazy.
