National
California Mall Evacuated Following Shooting

High Angle View Of Do Not Enter Sign In Crime Scene

Source: Stevica Mrdja / EyeEm / Getty

A mall in Torrance, California has been evacuated following reports of an armed man in the area.

The city reported on Twitter that the there was police activity in the area of the Del Amo Fashion Center. The tweet also asked people to avoid the area.

The mall remains on lockdown as authorities conduct a search of the mall.

At least one person was injured in a shooting and transported to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Times and KNBC.

 

Photos
