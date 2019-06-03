California Mall Evacuated Following Shooting

A mall in Torrance, California has been evacuated following reports of an armed man in the area.
The city reported on Twitter that the there was police activity in the area of the Del Amo Fashion Center. The tweet also asked people to avoid the area.
The mall remains on lockdown as authorities conduct a search of the mall.
At least one person was injured in a shooting and transported to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Times and KNBC.
READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Stevica Mrdja / EyeEm and Getty Images
Video Courtesy of Facebook and WEWS News 5 Cleveland
Aftermath Of The Las Vegas Shooting Near Mandalay Bay Casino
Aftermath Of The Las Vegas Shooting Near Mandalay Bay Casino
1. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 1 of 23
2. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 2 of 23
3. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 3 of 23
4. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 4 of 23
5. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 5 of 23
6. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 6 of 23
7. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 7 of 23
8. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 8 of 23
9. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 9 of 23
10. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 10 of 23
11. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 11 of 23
12. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 12 of 23
13. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 13 of 23
14. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 14 of 23
15. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 15 of 23
16. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 16 of 23
17. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 17 of 23
18. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 18 of 23
19. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 19 of 23
20. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 20 of 23
21. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 21 of 23
22. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 22 of 23
23. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource: 23 of 23
California Mall Evacuated Following Shooting was originally published on wzakcleveland.com