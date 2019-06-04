10 Must-Try Hennessy Cocktails in Honor of National Cognac Day

Happy National Cognac Day!

A form of brandy, cognac was named after the town of Cognac in France, according to National Day Calendar. Legally, the brandy must be aged for at least two years in French oak barrels before it can be considered a cognac.

There are close to 200 cognac producers in the world, but Hennessy is the largest. According to its parent company, Jas Hennessy & Co. sells about 50 million bottles of the cognac worldwide each year.

We invite you to switch up how you sip the world’s favorite cognac. Check out 10 must-try Hennessy cocktails below.

