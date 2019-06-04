Happy National Cognac Day!
A form of brandy, cognac was named after the town of Cognac in France, according to National Day Calendar. Legally, the brandy must be aged for at least two years in French oak barrels before it can be considered a cognac.
There are close to 200 cognac producers in the world, but Hennessy is the largest. According to its parent company, Jas Hennessy & Co. sells about 50 million bottles of the cognac worldwide each year.
We invite you to switch up how you sip the world’s favorite cognac. Check out 10 must-try Hennessy cocktails below.
Tipsy Tuesday: 10 Must-Try Hennessy Cocktails in Honor of National Cognac Day
1. Frozen Sour Patch Hennessy Cocktail1 of 10
2. You, Me & Hennessy2 of 10
3. Incredible Hulk3 of 10
4. Pineapple Lemonade Hennessy Slushy4 of 10
5. Hennessy Sweet Tea5 of 10
6. Henny Colada6 of 10
7. Sidecar7 of 10
8. Strawberry Hennessy Island8 of 10
9. The Netflix & Chill Cocktail9 of 10
10. Hennessy Margaritas10 of 10
