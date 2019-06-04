A man in Tennessee was sentenced to 10 months in prison after he urinated on a Kellogg’s assembly line and uploaded the video to the internet back in 2016, according to USA Today.

Information was presented in court of the video that was recorded in 2014 by 46-year-old Gregory Stanton after he tampered with the production line at the plant. He was indicted in September on charges of tampering with consumer products with the intent to cause serious injury.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

An indictment says that Stanton was a contract worker at that same Kellogg’s plant in April of 2014, when he recorded a video of himself urinating into a bucket and then dumping the contents into the Raisin Bran production line. He also recorded himself urinating into a production line once again a month later.

Stanton ended up being officially sentenced to prison on May 24 by a U.S. District Court judge and was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution, according to a media release.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

“American citizens and consumers rely upon food manufacturers engaged in interstate commerce to provide them with safe and consistent products. Unfortunately, this defendant betrayed that trust by tampering with and tainting food products,” U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said in the release. “We commend the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their investigation in this matter, and we are pleased that the defendant has been held accountable for his criminal conduct.”

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Breakfast Is Canceled: Man Sentenced To 10 Months For Urinating On Cereal Conveyer Belt was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3: