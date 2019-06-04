Summer Mini Concert Series: El DeBarge

Hello #Lovers welcome to another edition of the Summer Mini Concert Series ! Tonight we’ll highlight a playlist by three-time Grammy-nominee singer, musician and producer El DeBarge. El Debarge was the lead singer of the family group Debarge, they released a total of four studio albums. El DeBarge is well known for hits like “Who’s Johnny” and “Love Always“. He’s also had collaborations with musicians like Quincy Jones, George Clinton and Faith Evans just to name a few. If you want to hear some of your favorites by El DeBarge tune in tonight 7 – midnight!

Tonight we celebrate the birthday of El DeBarge!

Here’s a little something just for you, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

