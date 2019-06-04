CLOSE
Love and R&B
HomeLove And R&B

Summer Mini Concert Series: El DeBarge

0 reads
Leave a comment
Charlie Wilson And Patti LaBelle In Concert - Louisville, KY

Stephen J. Cohen

Hello #Lovers welcome to another edition of the Summer Mini Concert Series ! Tonight we’ll highlight a playlist by three-time Grammy-nominee singer, musician and producer El DeBargeEl Debarge was the lead singer of the family group Debarge, they released a total of four studio albums. El DeBarge is well known for hits like “Who’s Johnny” and “Love Always“. He’s also had collaborations with musicians like Quincy Jones, George Clinton and Faith Evans just to name a few. If you want to hear some of your favorites by El DeBarge tune in tonight 7 – midnight!

Tonight we celebrate the birthday of El DeBarge!

Here’s a little something just for you, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Summer Mini Concert Series: El DeBarge was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close