PLAY AUDIO

07/31/14 – The Tom Joyner Morning Show is dishing on the hottest topics this Friday eve. Click the link above to hear about the tragic update on the Ebola virus and the Atlantic City casino robbers who were caught after stealing $181K. Also, DJ Cassidy will be on the show later. Learn a little more about the legendary DJ when you listen!

TOP OF THE MORNING: DJ Cassidy Brings Real Music, Ebola Virus Update, Atlantic City Robbers Caught, One Snitches was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: