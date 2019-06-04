CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Rihanna’s New LVMH Deal Makes Her The Richest Female Musician In The World

2 reads
Leave a comment
Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

One massive deal with French luxury behemoths LVMH has put Rihanna in rarified company. Forbes has crowned her the world’s wealthiest female musician at $600 million, surpassing Madonna ($570 million), Céline Dion ($450) and Beyoncé ($400 million).

LVMH, owned by billionaire Bernard Arnault partnered with Rihanna for not only the cosmetics line of Fenty Beauty but now a luxury clothing simply called Fenty. Fenty Beauty pocketed a near $570 million in revenue in 2018 and the company is worth $3 billion. Ownership splits according to Forbes are reported 50% to LVMH and 15% to Rihanna.

The rest of the singer’s fortune comes from the Savage X Fenty lingerie line she co-owns as well as the millions she’s earned from touring and releasing music.

On Monday, the outlet reported that Jay-Z had become hip-hop’s first billionaire, meaning that the two wealthiest musicians in the world … once starred on a song together called “Umbrella”.

RELATED: When Rihanna Wins, We All Win: Why The Fenty LVMH Deal Doesn’t Have To Be All Black To Be Monumental

RELATED: Rihanna Shows Off Major Curves Via New Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line [Photos]

Rihanna’s New LVMH Deal Makes Her The Richest Female Musician In The World was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close