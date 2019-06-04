GED Section: ‘When They See Us’

| 06.04.19
D.L. watched Ava DuVernay’s 4 part Netflix series When They See Us and called it “both the most beautiful and sad thing,” he had ever seen. It tells the story of the Central Park 5; teenage boys who were arrested and convicted of a rape they did not commit. They were targeted and made an example out of by powerful people who knew what they were doing was wrong…they just didn’t care. All of those involved have gone on to great success…but these boys had their youth stolen from them. D.L. says their story proves that “there’s nothing that you could accuse black people of that people would not believe.”

 

GED Section: ‘When They See Us’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Photos
