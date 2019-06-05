CLOSE
Tracy Morgan Gets In Traffic Accident, $2M Bugatti Damaged

Tracy Morgan didn’t have a good day…

In fact, is furious over his banged up Bugatti. The “Last O.G.” star was driving his brand new two-million-dollar Italian sports car in Manhattan when he was hit by an SUV. Only had the car for fifteen minutes!! Video taken after the crash shows Morgan yelling at the SUV driver(Can only imagine what was said). The Bugatti had damage to the driver’s side but Morgan sent out a tweet saying he’s fine. I’m sure that this incident will make his next comedy bit in the near future.

(Source-TMZ)

Tracy Morgan Gets In Traffic Accident, $2M Bugatti Damaged was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

