A new study found that women who never marry or have children are among the happiest people. It also found that women benefit less from marriage than men. After marriage men take less risks and live longer while women have to “put up with that” and die sooner. So ladies….if you’re not married and don’t have kids it looks like you’ll live long!

Jazzy Report: Women Benefit Less From Marriage Than Men

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 17 hours ago

