Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Erica is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Erica says that she has been with her guy for over two years. She says she has a few issues with him, but right now, there is one pressing issue. Erica says her man is a selfish lover. She said she makes sure that he is pleased, but he never reciprocates. Erica says she is to the point of thinking about cheating to get that feeling of satisfaction like he gets, but won’t give. Erica has joked about it a couple of times, but no change. Erica says, before she cheats, give her some advice on how to tell him, without insulting him or if you’re not getting what you want, is it time to move on? What’s your advice?

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: