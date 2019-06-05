Summer Mini Concert Series: Brian McKnight

Every night the Summer Mini Concert Series just gets better an better, we’ll have you in the mood all summer! Tonight we get into the music of the R&B singer, songwriter, producer, musician Brian McKnight. He began his musical career in the church choir. Over the years he’s perfected his falsetto range which has earned him 16 Grammy Award nominations. This musical genius plays a total of eight instruments. If you’re a Brian McKnight fan tonight is just for you, stay tuned!

Tonight we celebrate Brian McKnight’s birthday!

Here’s a famous hit “Love Of My Life“, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

