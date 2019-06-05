Check Out Forbes List Of Richest Self-Made Women!

2 reads Leave a comment
Girl Power!! Yessss, Ladies! Forbes has released their list of this year’s richest self-made women and some of our favorite girls made the list.
#10 – Oprah Winfrey – $2.6 Billion
#23 – Kylie Jenner – $1 Billion
#37 – Rihanna – $600 Million
#51 – Beyonce – $400 Million
#80 Serena Williams
#39 Madonna
#46 Celine Dion
Check out the full list of Super Women here.
