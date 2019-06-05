Girl Power!! Yessss, Ladies! Forbes has released their list of this year’s richest self-made women and some of our favorite girls made the list.

#10 – Oprah Winfrey – $2.6 Billion

#23 – Kylie Jenner – $1 Billion

#37 – Rihanna – $600 Million

#51 – Beyonce – $400 Million

#80 Serena Williams

#39 Madonna

#46 Celine Dion

Check out the full list of Super Women here.

Check Out Forbes List Of Richest Self-Made Women! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 17 hours ago

Also On 100.3: