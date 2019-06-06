CLOSE
Struggle Singer Allegedly Finesses Job Out Of Millions To Fund Music Career

They'll do anything for clout.

Ever heard of a performer with the stage name Chad Focus? If your is answer is no then get prepared to hear all about him and his grand master scammer escapades.

Complex is reporting that a man named Chad Arrington was doing the most in an effort to get his musical career off the ground. According to a report by Pitchfork the Baltimore resident was taking full advantage of his employer’s credit card. Court records show that the SEO specialist charged numerous expenses including purchasing recording equipment, high profile billboard advertisements, radio promotions services, false social media followers and more. His illegal efforts pushed his song “Dance With Me” into the Billboard’s Top Dance Club Songs list though.

Chad Focus was able to cover up his unauthorized spending with the help of four other conspirators at the unnamed company. The crew apparently forged American Express statements, signatures and other bookkeeping items.

On May 29 Arrington was indicted by a federal grand jury for alleged conspiracy, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft to the tune of four million dollars. He faces 20 years in federal prison if convicted on all counts. You can check out some of his music below so you can see why he had to pay for streams.

Struggle Singer Allegedly Finesses Job Out Of Millions To Fund Music Career was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
